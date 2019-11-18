The EPP Group is visiting Zagreb for its Study Days to present the priorities for the new parliamentary term.

After introductions by Joseph Daul, President of the EPP Party, Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia and President of the HDZ Party, and Manfred Weber MEP, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, the EPP Group will discuss the priorities for the next European Commission on Digital Europe, the European Green Deal, jobs and prosperity in Europe.

Joining Manfred Weber will be Commissioners-designate Mariya Gabriel (Innovation and Youth), Johannes Hahn (Budget and Administration), Phil Hogan (Trade), Stella Kyriakides (Health), Margaritis Schinas (Vice-President with the portfolio Promoting our European Way of Life), and Dubravka Šuica MEP (Vice-President with the portfolio Democracy and Demography).

“We are looking forward to going to Zagreb to debate our concrete proposals for the new European Commission on crucial topics like the climate, digitalisation and improving living conditions in Europe”, said Manfred Weber ahead of the meetings in Zagreb.

“I am very happy that the EPP Group is holding its Study Days in Zagreb where we will focus on our priorities on effective policies to combat climate change, on empowering the younger generations, and the Western Balkans”, said Dubravka Šuica MEP, Vice-Chairwoman of the EPP Group. She added: “At the EPP Congress in Zagreb, the capital city of my home country Croatia, we will elect the new leaders of the EPP Party and it will be an opportunity to strengthen our forces and strategies for the future of Europe.”

The EPP Party Congress will elect the EPP Presidency, including the President, Vice-Presidents, Treasurer and Secretary-General. Around 2000 participants from more than 40 countries have been invited to participate at the Congress. The event will be covered by almost 500 journalists.

The EPP Group Study Days and the EPP Congress will take place only 6 weeks before Croatia takes over the Presidency of the EU Council on 1 January 2020.